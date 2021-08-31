Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Position Boosted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.

RTPYU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

