Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 114,997 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $30.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

