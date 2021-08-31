Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RNECY opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

