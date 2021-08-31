Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits Market Cap of $290,713.06 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $290,713.06 and $73,778.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00161495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.82 or 0.07331942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,894.66 or 1.00246916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.39 or 0.00830257 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,914,724 coins and its circulating supply is 369,717,306 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

