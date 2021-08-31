Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RBCAA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,299. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

