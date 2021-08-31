Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/24/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

8/23/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$18.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$22.00.

8/19/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

7/13/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

TRIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 93,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 600,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 831,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

