Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):

8/25/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $252.00 to $285.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $283.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

8/19/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $258.00 to $287.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $265.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Target have increased in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near-term. The likely pullback in demand for essentials due to lower at-home consumption and a drop in pantry-loading trends, may cast a pall in the forthcoming periods. The company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. In fact, during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Target experienced slower growth in Essentials and Food & Beverage categories. Nevertheless, the company has been gaining from efforts to boost omni-channel capabilities and product assortments. Such aspects aided its first-quarter results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The company has been strengthening its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.”

NYSE TGT traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.43. The company had a trading volume of 115,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.56 and a 200 day moving average of $221.66. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

