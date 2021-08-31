Reserve Rights Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $597.65 million and approximately $89.84 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.73 or 0.00853758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00103521 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

