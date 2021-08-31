Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.27% of Resolute Forest Products worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 3.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.