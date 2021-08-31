Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KOAN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 28,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Resonate Blends has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

