Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Joshua Kobza Sells 55,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

QSR traded up C$0.91 on Tuesday, hitting C$81.54. The company had a trading volume of 90,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,121. The company has a market cap of C$25.15 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1959017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.81.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

