Reviewing ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.38%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 3.53 $71.29 million $2.13 13.43 First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 2.00 $16.98 million $1.97 14.39

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Business Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 36.91% 12.48% 1.53% First Business Financial Services 22.83% 13.45% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

