Reviewing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Polar Power and EnerSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 10.01 -$10.87 million N/A N/A EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.23 $143.37 million $4.49 19.19

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power.

Risk & Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -84.52% -62.79% -46.43% EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Polar Power and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50

EnerSys has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.57%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

EnerSys beats Polar Power on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

