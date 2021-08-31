Reviewing ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ProSight Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProSight Global and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Till Capital.

Risk and Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12 Till Capital $160,000.00 108.66 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Till Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.