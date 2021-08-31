RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in RH by 7.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RH by 120.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in RH by 10.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $716.75 on Tuesday. RH has a twelve month low of $292.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.91.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.