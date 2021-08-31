Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 26,740 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Moderna worth $81,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,931 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,204,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $370.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.07 and a 200-day moving average of $218.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

