Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 55,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $64,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

