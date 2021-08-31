Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

