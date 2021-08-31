Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,194 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Xilinx worth $58,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

