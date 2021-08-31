Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $66,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 184.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,188,000 after acquiring an additional 597,085 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

