Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Aptiv worth $63,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

