Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of PPG Industries worth $65,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average is $162.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.