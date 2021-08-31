Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Twilio worth $61,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

