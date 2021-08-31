Rhumbline Advisers Has $59.49 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Welltower worth $59,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.52.

Welltower stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

