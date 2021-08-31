Rhumbline Advisers Has $61.62 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $61,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

SBA Communications stock opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $2,419,789.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

