Rhumbline Advisers Has $63.68 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Prudential Financial worth $63,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,161,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

