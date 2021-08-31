Rhumbline Advisers Has $64.20 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Marriott International worth $64,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International stock opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

