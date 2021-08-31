Rhumbline Advisers Has $64.71 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $64,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.