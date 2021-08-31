Rhumbline Advisers Has $72.23 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392,527 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 68,567 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of HP worth $72,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

