Rhumbline Advisers Has $72.44 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $72,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,031,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

MTD opened at $1,588.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,470.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,307.51. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,593.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

