Rhumbline Advisers Has $74.70 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Align Technology worth $74,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

ALGN opened at $702.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $654.46 and a 200 day moving average of $602.18. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.33 and a fifty-two week high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

