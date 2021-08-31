Rhumbline Advisers Has $80.48 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Amphenol worth $80,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

