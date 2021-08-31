Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,344 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of The Allstate worth $78,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

