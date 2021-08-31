Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Sysco worth $64,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

