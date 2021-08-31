Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $71,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after acquiring an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

SLB opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

