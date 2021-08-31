Rhumbline Advisers Sells 105,890 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $80,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 666,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $199.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.11. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.