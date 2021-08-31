Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,844 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $62,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $356,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 737,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $244.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $244.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

