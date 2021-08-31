Rhumbline Advisers Sells 36,051 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $64,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

