Rhumbline Advisers Sells 45,301 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,301 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Baxter International worth $62,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International by 17.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.