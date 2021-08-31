Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,098 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $61,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.79. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

