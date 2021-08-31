Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,889 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Cummins worth $70,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 27.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.