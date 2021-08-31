Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,251 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $81,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 954.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,844,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,449,000 after buying an additional 35,667 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 248,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $30,567,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

