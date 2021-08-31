Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Trane Technologies worth $73,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

