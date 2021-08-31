Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,937 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Aflac worth $70,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,102 shares of company stock worth $2,757,961 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

