Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of DexCom worth $71,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $295,793.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,306 shares of company stock valued at $29,720,831. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $521.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.49. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $528.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

