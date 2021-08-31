Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Newmont worth $82,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

