Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $638.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

