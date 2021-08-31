Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.
RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $638.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
