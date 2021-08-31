Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Purchases 4,814 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 17,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $32,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

