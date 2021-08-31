Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

RIO traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

