Riskified Ltd’s (NYSE:RSKD) Quiet Period Set To End on September 7th

Riskified’s (NYSE:RSKD) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Riskified had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $367,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Riskified’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

